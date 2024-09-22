Presearch (PRE) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $126,609.85 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Presearch

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

