ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.08

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and traded as high as $113.61. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $113.33, with a volume of 595 shares.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.03% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.