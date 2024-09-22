ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 1,607.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,574,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.