Proton Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.09 million and $501,006.67 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,587,740,683 coins and its circulating supply is 26,666,189,754 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

