Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $299.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $16,330,609 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.