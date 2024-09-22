Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,006 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

