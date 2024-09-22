Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $164.39 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

