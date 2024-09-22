pufETH (PUFETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $384.44 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $2,582.76 or 0.04063088 BTC on popular exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $384.44 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get pufETH alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00262990 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 518,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 518,744.28023529. The last known price of pufETH is 2,606.45176215 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $949,137.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.