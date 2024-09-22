Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

