Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.74 and traded as high as $17.20. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $42.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

Rand Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

