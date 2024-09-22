Request (REQ) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $81.32 million and $712,320.45 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10789266 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $682,053.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

