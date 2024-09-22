Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Rise Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 882 shares traded.

Rise Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

