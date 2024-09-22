Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.54 and traded as high as C$5.79. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 181,861 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.54.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.10 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5613346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

