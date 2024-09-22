Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,199 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $66,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PDD alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 149.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PDD by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.