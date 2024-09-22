Sei Investments Co. Has $89.48 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 252.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Waste Connections worth $89,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.42. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $214,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.