Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $103,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 37.0% during the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.41.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.