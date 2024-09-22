Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,966 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 65.16% of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $83,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of SELV stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

