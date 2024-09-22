Siacoin One Day Volume Reaches $5.60 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $268.41 million and $5.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,548.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.84 or 0.00537922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00108160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00277964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00029664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.



SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.



According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

