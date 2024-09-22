Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

