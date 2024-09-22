Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $55.60 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $55.60 million and $17.92 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00264562 BTC.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.4446188 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,737,826.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.