Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soho House & Co Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,700 shares in the company, valued at $577,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,344 shares of company stock worth $1,002,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

SHCO stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.78. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.