Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 233.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.