Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $65.73 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

