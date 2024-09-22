Status Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Status has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $92.73 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Get Status alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,508.93 or 0.99938331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,090,283 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,090,282.65897 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02421284 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,600,261.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.