Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

