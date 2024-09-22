Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,143 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 59.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 593,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after buying an additional 84,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

