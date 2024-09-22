Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $558.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

