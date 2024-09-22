Symmetry Investments LP Invests $256,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth $7,385,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jamf by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.49 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

