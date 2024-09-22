Symmetry Investments LP Invests $274,000 in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULS. Baird R W cut UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

NYSE ULS opened at $48.50 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

