Symmetry Investments LP Invests $385,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

