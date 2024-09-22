Symmetry Investments LP Sells 12,777 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $402.01 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

