Symmetry Investments LP Sells 308,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 112,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

