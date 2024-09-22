Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $270.44 million and approximately $22.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 703,456,903 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

