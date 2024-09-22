The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $118.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.