Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $97.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $97,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $373.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

