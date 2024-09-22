Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.36% of Axon Enterprise worth $79,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $393.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.04 and a 200 day moving average of $317.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $393.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

