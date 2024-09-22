Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $78,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

EXR opened at $180.41 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,757 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

