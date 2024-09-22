Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.09. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 640 shares traded.

Toro Energy Trading Down 34.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

