United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $783.60 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $801.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $722.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

