Vai (VAI) Price Tops $1.00

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $19,558.98 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,867,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

