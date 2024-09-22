Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $261.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $262.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

