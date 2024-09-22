Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

