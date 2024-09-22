Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.49 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $75.49 million and $3.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.86 or 1.00060954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013575 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,782,134.4068623 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.79961085 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $5,390,808.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

