Waltonchain Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $746,001.66 and $36.82 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,796,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

