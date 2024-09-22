WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $122.94 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00262665 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,253,377,391 coins and its circulating supply is 3,499,146,344 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,252,920,733.3900166 with 3,498,689,689.959567 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03546503 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,599,090.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

