Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hexcel worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $77.09.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

