Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 46 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.7% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $572.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $576.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

