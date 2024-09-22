Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $795.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

