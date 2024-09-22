Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,779,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.