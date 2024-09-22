Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 45,259 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,259 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,571 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $43.18 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 147.45%. The business had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,953.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,953.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherri Anne Brillon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $445,887. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

